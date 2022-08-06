Voting for an elected official is similar to hiring an employee to work for you. What knowledge, skills, and abilities does the candidate for hire have? How has the candidate demonstrated that they have already been doing work specifically related to the position?
The past three to four months represent the interview process for the two candidates running for House District 20A, and Pam Altendorf gets my endorsement for this position.
As a parent who is connected with a large community of parents, we desperately need someone who will stand up for parents in the Minnesota legislature.
Pam has been standing up for parents and fighting for students for over a year and a half. Pam helped parents and families from both within and outside her own children's school through speaking at school board meetings and attending parent meetings.
Parental rights are at the very foundation for education decisions, and as a House representative, Pam will work night and day to make sure that parents' voices are empowered and that parents have the final say in what’s best for their own children.
We need a strong voice for families in St Paul, and Pam Altendorf will be that voice for parents in House District 20A.
