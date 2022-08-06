I voted early for Min MartinOakes for Red Wing City Council representative in Ward 2. Min’s career of service has given her the experience that will be needed to negotiate and come to a consensus with other council members.
In board and committee meetings that we have been in together, I have appreciated her calm and wise insight, not driven by ego but by a desire to find solutions through determination and by rolling up her sleeves to get things accomplished.
I have known Min for 20 years, and in that time, I have found her to be a tremendous leader. As the principal of Covill School, families were the priority for Min. She was committed to the school partnering with families so that the students could be nurtured in a community that would help them feel secure and allow them to grow past any learning difficulties and in some cases impoverished circumstances.
In Min’s life’s work in education, she demonstrated a commitment to ALL children; she listened to parents’ concerns and did the best for those Covill students. In my mind, Min will be a leader who is committed to listening to all citizens of Red Wing just as she did for families for so many years.
She will work in the best interests of everyone making up her mind about issues after carefully weighing the impact. Min will work hard for the citizens of Red Wing. Win with Min.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.