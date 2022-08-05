Throughout the summer, I have been on a listening campaign to find out how my neighbors feel about city government. In the process, I have forged new relationships and developed insight into the issues important to them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.
If I’m elected, I will be a strong citizen advocate. I will focus on continued civic engagement to make sure local government is accountable to the voters. I will help with everyday problems and major concerns. I want our youth to have the opportunities they deserve, our families to have the affordability they need, and our seniors to have the retirement they have earned.
I will find the answers to your questions and bring your ideas to City Hall. Someone I talked to wanted to know what city workers do all day. I took that question to our public works manager and city engineer. I learned a great deal about what city workers do to keep Red Wing clean, safe and beautiful.
I will continue to build the strong community relationships needed to get things done. I will research and analyze each city department looking for ways to save.
I ask for your vote in the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9. I will keep listening and bringing people together for an honest dialog about the city we want for ourselves and our children. Call me at: 651-327-0396 or email me at: lambertvicki73@gmail.com
