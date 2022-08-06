Min MartinOakes is the candidate who is best qualified to serve as City Council representative for Ward 2. Ms. MartinOakes served as a teacher and administrator in public schools for 45 years; 30 of those in Red Wing.
Her service to our families gave her skills that will allow her to serve our community and her constituents in Ward 2.
As an educator, you need to listen carefully before responding to an issue. Ms. MartinOakes is an actor not a reactor. I know her to be a thoughtful, flexible listener. She carefully considered all angles and opinions before she made decisions.
She is a collaborator. She spent her career being a special educator. An important part of her job was using data and parent input to create an educational plan with teachers and parents that best met the needs of her students.
She built consensus. In order to be an effective school leader, she listened to many points of view and diverse ideas to make great decisions that served her staff and students. She demonstrated responsible financial stewardship in managing the budget of Colvill Family Center.
Open-minded listening, thoughtfulness, consensus building, flexibility and responsible financial stewardship are the qualities we need in an effective council member. I encourage everyone in Ward 2 to vote Min MartinOakes for City Council on Aug. 9. Let Red Wing win with Min!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.