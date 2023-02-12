I am responding to Ms. Becky Youngmark's letter in the Feb. 4-5 issue. The subject is abortion and she asks,”'May I ask at what state is killing a child OK. Is it 12 weeks gestation? Is it 20 weeks or 35 weeks? What about at birth?”
My answer is 1 year to 18 years – think of Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High, Columbine. These are children who had lives – friends, activities, hobbies, talents, they could survive outside the womb.
For some reason fetuses have more rights than these kids, gunned down in school ,leaving a gaping hole in their families and communities.
Abortion is a health issue between a woman and her doctor. Gunned down children in classrooms should be a national issue as it certainly affects more than just one person and a fetus.
This country needs to get a handle on its gun violence and the lives it takes. If children are important to you, then saving their lives when they walk upon the earth should be your mission.
