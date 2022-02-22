Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&