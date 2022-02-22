The first steps toward real education reform might be possible this legislative session given Minnesota’s projected $7.7 billion surplus.
Red Wing would benefit if lawmakers made stabilizing the state’s education fund system a long-term priority. While public education’s numerous and varied funding formulas are complicated, two areas are particularly important:
Ensuring revenue from the state addresses inflationary increases.
Eliminating the special education cross subsidy.
Doing either one of these steps would be a huge boon for our students.
Doing both of these things would lighten local property taxpayers’ burden in the financing of local schools. Simply put: The district would be less reliant on operating referendums for everyday expenses.
Note that Red Wing is not alone in needing voter-approved funding: About 70% of Minnesota districts depend on referendum revenue to fund programs.
Basic formula
The basic formula for this coming school year is $6,863 per pupil unit. Gov. Tim Walz is asking the Legislature for an additional 2% or about $135, but annual inflation actually rose about 7% in 2021.
The state removed inflation from its budgeting in 2002. Bringing it back 20 years later would mean that school funding would become less of a political football and give districts precious time as well as money to plan for the coming year.
Cross subsidy
School districts are required to provide special education to children with disabilities from birth to age 21. In the 2020-21 school year, approximately 17% of Minnesota students qualified for some type of service.
School districts receive state and federal aid toward mandated special education services, but these funds have never come close to covering the actual costs. As a result, districts must use their General Fund revenues to fill the gap. This is called a cross subsidy, and it affects all students, not just those receiving special education services.
Our district’s cross subsidy takes more than $3.2 million a year out of the general budget.
In 2020, the shortfall resulted in a statewide average funding gap of $782 per student, according to the Minnesota School Board Association. The Minnesota Department of Education projects that the total shortfall for fiscal year 2023 will be $744 million.
Addressing the state’s special education cross subsidy would be a huge advantage for all districts.
Goodhue County Education District Executive Director Cherie Johnson recently testified before the House Education Finance Committee on HF2657, which would require the state to cover cross subsidy costs starting fiscal year 2023. As the leader of the education consortium that includes Red Wing, she noted that funding special education needs would benefit all students.
“If the General Fund wasn’t subsidizing special education costs, General Fund dollars could be used to lower class sizes, bridge the way for innovative programs and add support for needed mental health services and technology,” she said.
Eliminating or at least reducing the required cross subsidies would give districts decision-making power to meet the unique needs of each student, classroom and school.
Legislative action in these two key areas would truly make a difference in our classrooms. We are communicating with Rep. Barb Haley and Sen. Mike Goggin about Red Wing Public Schools students’ needs, and we encourage citizens to join us in urging the state to commit to a brighter future for our children and a fairer system for taxpayers.
