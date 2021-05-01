Minnesotans pulled it out. They kept all eight congressional seats for another 10 years … by fewer than 1,000 residents.
The Gopher State ranked No. 1 in the U.S., and the Badger State No. 3 in 2020 census participation, with Washington squeaking past Wisconsin for the No. 2 spot.
The race, if you will, was especially crucial for Minnesota. Just weeks before the counting concluded, Minnesota was No. 1 -- but at 72.4% -- and Wisconsin was No. 2 -- at just 69.7% -- for self-responses. A final campaign push for residents to file census forms online, by mail or through in-person canvassing prevailed. The final tally: 75.1% of Minnesotan households and 72.2% of Wisconsin households responded. That compares to the national average of 67%.
Wisconsin also has eight U.S. House seats, but wasn’t at serious risk of losing one because the state has about 187,700 more residents than Minnesota. Several other states, however, did lose a seat: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and gaining those seats were Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon with two going to Texas.
What does losing or retaining a seat mean?
Representation: Had Minnesota lost a seat, each of the remaining seven districts would have grown by 102,000 people. This especially would hurt greater Minnesota counties whose representatives already cover expansive territory.
Redistricting: A few counties might change congressional districts regardless because of the ongoing rural-to-urban population shift, but losing an entire district would have triggered a complex and contentious redistricting of the state’s political map.
Political clout: Fewer people in Congress means fewer seats in committees and often no seat at the table of the most powerful committees.
What did being counted mean?
Federal funding: Everything from student loans and food stamps to energy assistance and highway construction connects to the population. Each person counted means about $2,800 in federal funds to each state every year for 10 years. This is critical -- especially given that the undercounted typically include young people, the elderly, indigenous people and other people of color, and people of lower incomes who need these services the most.
The 2020 census was vital. Only if each of us was counted could we ensure that our states got a fair share -- of revenue, representation and leadership.
Well done, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.