Applaud our actors
Double the cast, double the fun. Red Wing High School will stage “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Musical” next week.
Last year, RWHS got lucky. Students staged the 2020 musical in January before the COVID curtain came down on all activities. Some people had bemoaned the musical’s move from spring to winter, but it all worked out.
This year, the musical is again in May and being staged under pandemic safety guidelines. As you’ll read on page B14, one of the neatest solutions to making the 2021 show work out is double casting.
Catch the Wingers as two casts of eclectic tweens spell their way into school history.
Get your tickets in advance, because you can’t buy them at the door.
Cheer our athletes
Baseball. Softball. Golf. Track. And more. The action is heating up as spring sports return for the first time since 2019.
Having community members catch student athletes in action benefits the students and benefits the adults, too. Consider that when they don a uniform, students represent their school but also their community. This helps them build a sense of pride as well as a sense of responsibility. It is an honor -- to be part of a team and part of the community -- and that connection can lead to lifelong civic interest. We all win when that happens.
Our high school spring athletes have waited two years. We should do our part and support their endeavors by cheering them on.
Get your shot
Schedule your COVID-19 vaccination today. Better yet, get it today. There are plenty of vaccine doses available and numerous opportunities close to home.
Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from COVID-19 clinical trials, experts believe that getting vaccinated helps keep you from getting seriously ill when you become exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
And once you’re vaccinated, you may start doing more things even as the pandemic continues. For example, you can gather indoors without masks with other people who are fully vaccinated.
There is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you. There’s no way to know what variants SARS-CoV-2 will spawn next. Don’t take a chance: Get vaccinated.
