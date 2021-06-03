The Legislature adjourned around 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, to end the 2021 regular session without passing a budget, without any reforms to emergency powers, but with a budget agreement announced by Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
I am pleased that two things I advocated for this session – no tax increases and investments in education to support our students’ academic growth and our schools’ financial stability after COVID – seem to be achieved in the deal, but the process on how we got there is not something for which the Legislature should be proud.
The 2021 Legislature had one job to do, almost five full months to do it, the largest surplus in recent memory plus more federal money flowing in, and yet tax increase demands stood in the way of completing the state budget on time. This session has been the least productive in modern history, with no budget bills and fewer than a dozen policy bills getting to the governor’s desk by the end of session.
This creates an environment where important policy issues and questionable spending get lumped into large budget omnibus bills. Constituents lose in this situation due to a lack of public transparency and hidden expenditures that are not fully vetted.
On top of this, it is truly unfortunate that the Paycheck Protection Plan and unemployment insurance tax fixes were held up and now those businesses who received assistance to keep employees on payroll during the pandemic and workers displaced by the pandemic will be paying state taxes on these benefits. While forgiving these from state taxes is something that has been agreed to, the uncertainty and delays have frustrated Minnesotans.
Regulated to the back bench
This is not the way to govern. The Legislature — the voice of the people and the policymaking branch of our constitutional government — has been relegated to the backbench for over a year with no end in sight. Not only was this not addressed in the agreement, but it is also concerning how much power the Legislature has ceded to the governor in this process. In the current budget deal, the administration was granted a line-item policy veto for all agreements that will need to be reached before we are called back into a special session. Minnesotans deserve better than this deal, they deserve to have their voices heard in an open and transparent process.
A special session will likely be called in the next two weeks to pass a budget and consider the extension of the governor’s emergency powers. I have offered multiple proposals in the House and to the Governor’s Office on reasonable measures to end the emergency powers, while still enabling the administration and department of health flexibility to manage COVID testing and vaccinations.
As we move toward the June 30 budget deadline, I will continue to work with my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – to address these concerns and finalize a responsible budget that funds our shared priorities in education, transportation, healthcare, and public safety.
Lake City Port Authority approved
I was able to successfully pass and get signed into law the ability for Lake City to establish a Port Authority Commission. Upon City Council action, Lake City will join surrounding cities like Hastings, Red Wing, Winona, and Wabasha who have port authorities. This gives the city additional tools in their toolbox for economic development, including further development of the waterfront.
While this bill was working its way through the Legislature, I partnered with Lake City Mayor Mark Nichols, EDA Director Kjell Alkire, EDA Board Chair Tom Dwelle, and Board member Mark Fayette to discuss the local importance of this issue for the growing community of Lake City. It was great to work with this team to testify in committee on the local importance of this issue that will give Lake City additional flexibility to grow and thrive into the future.
