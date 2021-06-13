The Minnesota Legislature is expected to reconvene on June 14. The governor, 67 senators and 134 representatives couldn’t get their primary duty -- pass a two-year budget -- completed in the five-month 2021 session, so everything boils down to (and the rancor heats up, unfortunately) two weeks.
The existing biennial budget expires at 11:59 p.m. June 30. No more time to waste.
Have lawmakers made any progress?
The Minnesota Session Daily reported this week that the legislators tasked with focusing on higher education again appear to have passed the test first. In 2019, the state’s higher education omnibus bill was the only one completed during the regular session. The 2021 omnibus higher education agreement is the first one ready for action in a special session.
This is good news for Red Wing and Minnesota State College Southeast.
One down, 12 major budget areas to go.
So can the other Democrat/Republican, House/Senate negotiation teams learn from the education lawmakers?
The state is again on the brink of shutdown, so the real question becomes: Can all Minnesota lawmakers learn that widening the partisan divide doesn’t make the grade in any year?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.