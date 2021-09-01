Keep learning
September. You flip the calendar and something flips in your brain, telling you that a fresh beginning awaits you. Somehow that back-to-school feeling is hardwired in the brain, even if it’s been years since you stepped into a classroom.
Learning is a lifelong process, of course, and there’s no reason not to take a class, read a new book or explore new ideas simply because you aren’t pursuing a diploma. Opportunities abound, starting at the local community education office and the library.
Come on, sharpen your pencil and your brain. It’s back to school time.
Get that shot
Pfizer now has full regulatory approval for Comirnaty -- it’s COVID-19 vaccination -- for people ages 16 and up. This should be a gamechanger for those adults who said they weren’t willing to accept the vaccine under “emergency use authorization” but would once the Federal Drug Administration completed full testing and granted approval. If you were among those individuals, then it’s time to schedule the first of your two Comirnaty vaccinations.
If you are instead waiting for regulatory approval of Moderna, then put vaccination on your list for late September or early October. That’s the estimated time frame for FDA action, given that Pfizer submitted its paperwork a month before Moderna did.
The sooner people get vaccinated, the sooner our community will be better off in the pandemic.
Know your history
Put Sept. 17 on your calendar. This is Constitution Day, commemorating the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, recognizing all who are born in the U.S or by naturalization, have become citizens.
Who were the 39 signers? The list is a who’s who of liberty -- George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, of course -- but includes people like John Blair, who preferred working behind the scenes. Eventually becoming a U.S. Supreme Court justice, Blair was influential in the way the Constitution was interpreted in several crucial decisions.
Delve into your history. Learn more by visiting constitutionday.com.
