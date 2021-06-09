Graduates, embrace a new beginning
Let the future commence, class of 2021.
Whether you graduated from a local high school, community, technical or four-year college -- and we are blessed here to have all four -- this is the start of something new. You have persevered through a pandemic, conquered remote learning and earned every letter on that diploma that bears your name.
Well done!
Bask in the moment, certainly. Then face your future with the same determination that led to your academic achievement. And when you experience doubt, know that your community supports you and knows that you have greater days ahead.
Go beyond the great taste of dairy
Ice cream. Milk. Whipped cream on sundaes. These are the yummy side of an industry we celebrate in June. Obviously, we’re talking Dairy Month.
We ask you to consider the reality behind this annual observance. The University of Wisconsin-Madison determined that some $46 billion flowed into the state economy courtesy of dairy in 2018. This benefits the entire state through jobs, exports, and $1 billion in state tax revenue.
The processing that makes dairy products possible is a leading growth opportunity. The Wisconsin State Farmer notes that food processing encompasses more than the dairy products themselves: there are animal feed, bakeries, breweries and distilleries and more to consider.
A whole lot of cows and a whole lot of good food.
Keep the UW System flexible, accountable
The Joint Finance Committee has voted to end an eight-year tuition imposed on the University of Wisconsin System. The Legislature should give this serious consideration, because doing so will make UW Board of Regents and each campus accountable yet provide freedom. But lawmakers also must stop dragging their feet on approving Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees to that oversight board.
UW System President Tommy Thompson put it this way:
“By not extending the $45 million annual budget reduction and by not further mandating a tuition freeze, the budget committee offers the UW System flexibility to develop talent, generate life-changing research and deliver the education students expect and families deserve.”
As the former Republican governor went on to say: “Besides its people, the University of Wisconsin is the state’s greatest asset and we will never relent on our efforts to improve the lives of every citizen in Wisconsin by making the UW System the best it can be.”
Trust in the system is needed; political meddling is not.
