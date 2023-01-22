At least one million common barberry (berberis vulgaris) plants were destroyed in Minnesota from 1918 to 1990 in a joint state and federal eradication program.
Common barberry hosts black stem rust (puccinia graminis), a pathogen that historically caused yield losses of up to 70% of wheat, barley and other small grains over large areas.
Since the 1950s, small grains in production have been protected from this pathogen by scientists breeding plants resistant to existing strains of black stem rust. This resistance is not guaranteed to work if new strains of black stem rust develop.
The common barberry eradication program aimed to reduce pathogen presence and prevent the development of new strains.
Many Minnesotans participated in common barberry eradication. Children were enlisted to find and report plants. Prior to the availability of herbicides, men piled salt at the base of barberry to kill the plants. The salt was hauled by rail then transported by horse-drawn carriages.
Nationally, over 500 million plants were destroyed over several decades. The program was considered a major success.
Unfortunately, it ended before all common barberry plants were eradicated. Infestation may be making a comeback; a few reports have trickled in over the years and late in 2022, there was a credible report in Duluth that will be followed up on in 2023.
USDA researchers based at the Cereal Disease Lab in St. Paul monitor known populations of common barberry and study the pathogens on them. However, there are additional common barberry plants present that are undetected and unmonitored.
The USDA tests all cultivars of Japanese barberry (berberis thunbergii), a related species widely used as an ornamental, for resistance to black stem rust. Issues may arise if Japanese barberry escapes from managed landscapes and crosses with common barberry to form a hybrid that may not be disease resistant.
Common barberry is native to central and southern Europe, northwest Africa, and western Asia. North American settlers from Europe considered it to be a useful plant as an ornamental, for the fruit, and medicinal uses and because the tall, thorny shrubs could form a living fence. Unfortunately, common barberry escaped cultivation after it was brought to North America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.