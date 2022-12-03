We are in the month of Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa. This holiday season, perhaps more than others, I again remember the words of Andrew Carnegie who said that “as I grow older, I pay less attention to what [people] say. I just watch what they do."
I watch the newspaper ads, the TV ads, and the many and varied social media ads. What I see again is the commercialization of holidays, an open season for marketers.
The “reasons for the season” stand in opposition to the reality.
Hanukkah reminds Jews to rededicate themselves to keeping alive the flame of Jewish religion and culture, so that it may be passed on to the next generation.
Christmas is a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus with time for loved ones and celebrating together the religious teachings and life of Jesus.
Kwanzaa is an annual holiday affirming African families and the social values of unity, self-determination, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.
Those who follow other faiths, or are not religious at all, also feel the effects of reality superseding the reasons for the season.
The ways we celebrate this season dilute the original intentions of the origins of Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. That is not to say that we shouldn’t celebrate the season. We should.
You might, however, be interested in another celebratory day in this season and how it helps to separate the gift-giving from the purpose of the holidays.
St. Nicholas Day is on Dec. 6. St. Nicholas was born around the year 280 A.D. and lived in Asia Minor which is now Turkey. During his lifetime, he lived his life as a servant of God.
Through his caring kindness and generosity, he became known throughout the world and is the patron saint of multiple diverse groups including children. In many countries, children await anxiously for the morning of Dec. 6 to see if St. Nicholas visited them with gifts during the night.
While the celebration of St. Nicholas Day varies by country, in most cases, the gift-giving in anticipation of Christmas Day is separated from the religious celebration of Jesus’ birth.
This is just a reminder that all the holiday-themed products or promotions are marketing-based, and the vibrant holiday decorations and cheer would not be present if it did not help sales.
This is a gentle admonition that there are non-material priorities that also accompany the holidays. Unlike most things, they do not have an expiration date and are not limited to one day. They are summarized, in part, by the words so often quoted in Christmas cards: “peace and good will toward all….”
It is a time to reflect on being more giving, more caring, more kind, and more respectful of others every day of our lives.
Finally, as we celebrate this holiday season, may we be increasingly filled with love, peace, joy, and hope. May these attributes, accompanied also with kindness and friendship, be not just for our friends and family, but for every and all persons we meet throughout the coming year. It is a season for generosity, especially for sharing our blessings with others, including those who are less fortunate.
Above all, these holidays are a time for hope and joy. A blessed holiday season to all.
Daniel Bruch has four daughters, nine grandchildren and two great-grandkids … and a nearly perfect spouse of 60 years. He writes an occasional column.
