Visitors who stop by my downtown office almost always have parking on their minds.
The City’s new emphasis on time enforcement seems to be working, and some report little trouble finding a convenient space. Others complain that close-in parking is still scarce as hens teeth during business hours, and whenever events are scheduled at the Sheldon or in Central Park.
Even with new space on the Bauer lot, the parking hunt can also be frustrating for the growing numbers of people who patronize the shops and restaurants on Old West Main.
I get it. Somedays I find a good spot near the office. Other times I get my exercise with a healthy walk.
Everybody has an opinion, and there are lots of ideas to consider.
In downtown, for example, how about adding a level to the parking lot across from Liberty, along with public restrooms? With an elevator already in place, we could also look at building a second level to the Studebacker lot across the street from the Y.
City leaders are determined to make Red Wing a more parking friendly place to live, work, and do business. That’s where you come in. We are asking you to complete a short online parking survey available at https://www.red-wing.org/1135/Parking-Study.
Your confidential answers are really important. Smarter parking will lead to economic growth, with an even more exciting and enjoyable local business and entertainment mix for residents and visitors alike.
Now let’s visit.
When “The Mayor is IN” sign is out at 327 Third Street, feel free to stop in and share your ideas and opinions.
Or email me anytime at: mike.wilson@ci.red-wing.mn.us
Remember, if it’s important to you, it’s important to me.
Don’t Forget A Conversation With Mike” on KCUE Radio
Remember to tune in to KCUE Radio 1250 at 9:00 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of every month for “A Conversation With Mike.” It’s a live interview. You call in and ask, and I’ll answer. I’ll also share the topics at the City Council meetings the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month.
