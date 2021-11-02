Each and every day, first responders across the state of Wisconsin risk their lives in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of our Wisconsin communities. Their good deeds and tremendous contributions to our communities are often not met with recognition or gratitude — our first responders truly are our unsung heroes.
On Tuesday, the Assembly recognized 99 first responders from across the state who have exemplified courage, selflessness and a longstanding commitment to public service.
It is my honor to announce that Sheriff Nancy Hove of Pierce County was awarded with the 2021 First Responder of the Year award for the 93rd Assembly District. Nancy, with her remarkable dedication to public service and selflessness even in the face of adversity, truly embodies what it means to be a hero.
Sheriff Nancy Hove has been serving Pierce County for 14 years. As many of you may know, throughout this time, Nancy has earned herself a special place in all of our hearts through her ability to prioritize the unique needs, overall well-being and safety of all Pierce County residents.
Her selflessness is an inspiration to all, including myself, and serves as an incredible example of what it means to put the needs of a community first.
In the fall of 2020, Nancy's dedication to our communities did not dampen when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. In fact, her desire to make a positive difference in our communities remained as strong as ever as she, in addition to continuing her duties as sheriff and enduring intensive chemotherapy, began to organize fundraisers to help others who are also fighting a battle against cancer.
Throughout her treatment over the past year, we all saw firsthand the widespread impact Nancy has had on our communities as individuals from across the state rallied in support of Nancy during this critical period of time in her life.
Congratulations to Sheriff Nancy on achieving this honor — we are incredibly lucky to have a courageous and selfless individual, like her, serving our communities.
Thank you to all first responders for all that you do to promote safety in our communities. If you know someone who you believe has made incredible contributions to their community and should be recognized, please reach out to my office at (608) 266-0660 or by email at rep.petryk@legis.wisconsin.gov.
