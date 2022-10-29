Hey, Mr. Beierman, would you like to write a column about what’s happening at Twin Bluff Middle School so far this school year? This seems like a really simple request and pretty straightforward, so of course, I said yes.
Then it hit me… . It wasn’t really writer's block, but more of an abundance of happenings and lessons learned so far this school year that made me freeze and not know what to share. Thankfully, we all have colleagues that support us and that’s what happened here.
The start of the year was a blur. Sure, we planned all summer about the experience we wanted the students, parents, and community to have when they walked in the door.
What had been done at Twin Bluff Middle School in the past? What was successful and should continue, and what was outdated and in need of upgrading? How can we improve? What do we want Twin Bluff Middle School to look and feel like?
Not just for this year, but years into the future?
The entire team at Twin Bluff is dedicated to making our school and the student experience better each and every day. Have there been any bumps and scrapes along the way? Definitely! Our mindset is to learn from both our successes and challenges.
We have navigated our first weeks of school and relearned how to “do school.” Lunch pin numbers were a bit of a struggle but by Week 3 everyone was doing great.
We talk consistently about our expectations, and everyone is aware that we need to be safe, kind and responsible. We know and practice these expectations in every setting in the school every day.
We have successfully navigated our first picture day, field trips, shot clinics and two-hour early out. We have more great experiences planned for the future. I have even heard a rumor that our first middle school dance is coming soon … .
Last week after school, I spoke to parents with students in the coding class, and they were absolutely loving the programming for their kids. Then I noticed a group of students on the playground interacting in positive ways. This crew wouldn't have been a group that I would normally see hanging out together, but they were and they were enjoying themselves.
I believe what we do to support our students all day is carrying over outside of the school day. This is a positive thing and what we are doing is carrying forward into the community.
I guess my point is that as we are learning to “do middle school” again, we are making positive strides and making positive connections. I appreciate the support of our students, families and community members as we go forward and make Twin Bluff Middle School an even greater place to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.