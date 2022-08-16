This week, after months of on-and-off negotiations, Senate leaders passed a proposed deal on legislation aimed at advancing key measures to combat climate change. If passed by the house, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would, among other things, provide approximately $369.75 billion for energy security and climate change programs over the next 10 years.
In relation to Lake Pepin and the whole of the river, this legislation could pave the way for a climate-focused 2023 Farm Bill. The package includes much-needed investments to help farmers and ranchers adopt conservation practices to build climate resilience, reduce emissions, and play a central role in our national response to the climate crisis.
Specifically, LPLA applauds the $3.25 billion for the Conservation Stewardship Program and $8.45 billion allocated for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Each of these funding increases for working lands conservation programs includes specific language prioritizing practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase climate resilience for farmers.
Consequently these practices allow farmers to “risk” adopting crops and land management innovations that keep soils and agri-toxins out of our rivers and wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.