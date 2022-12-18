As climate change and ecosystem degradation converge, looking to reimagine land use in the Midwest in ways that slow, sink and store water is more important than ever. Looking at most conventional fields now, few trees can be seen.
It wasn’t always that way. Historically, trees and crops co-existed on swaths of farmland together, retaining soil integrity and protecting water – growing in harmony.
A growing resurgence of this technology is being seen across formerly monocropped landscapes. Many styles of this practice exist, all centered around integrating trees and perennials into agricultural lands and systems.
Some of the techniques, such as alley cropping and silvopasture, integrate trees and bushes into agricultural land. When alley cropping, farmers create rows of trees, forming protected alleyways in which to plant crops.
Silvopasture adds trees into livestock pastures, resulting in benefits such as shade and shelter for herds.
For sensitive and permeable landscapes like Minnesota and Wisconsin, riparian forest buffers, another agroforestry tool, use trees to separate managed land from waterways and wetlands, resulting in less soil erosion and filtration of pesticides, livestock waste and other potentially harmful agricultural runoff.
All agroforestry practices include the intentional integration of trees and perennials onto cropland to protect water quality, regenerate degraded lands and very effectively increase carbon sequestration.
According to one North American analysis, agroforestry, even on a modest scale, could sequester enough carbon to offset 34 percent of U.S. annual emissions from coal, oil and gas.
This work has been successful even in some of the hardest, driest lands in the world. More than 70,000 acres of degraded farmland have been restored to agroforestry across the African continent. If it can be done there with benefit to land and people we can only imagine the benefit here in a more water rich ecology.
The Department of Agriculture is continuing to gather data about these practices so that farmers can rely on evidence as they consider options to conserve their lands and waters.
