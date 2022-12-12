As we attempt to approach and restore damages to some of the complex ecological systems our massive watershed encompasses, walls are breaking down between scientific disciplines – with compelling results.
One such new field of study combines geology, hydrology and the many sciences that contribute to understanding soils, most often in their relationship to agriculture. It’s called critical zone research.
This new lens is an interdisciplinary field of research exploring interactions among the land surface, vegetation and water bodies. Critical zone research focuses on the thin layer of soils and freshwater that sustains nearly all terrestrial life. How we treat this thin layer of our planet also has a tremendous impact on the health of Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River.
This dynamic layer has a long memory, and we are only just coming to understand how its treatment in the modern age (industrial agriculture, industrial wastes, destruction of wetlands) can impact us now and into the future.
Where erosion is significant (like it is across the Minnesota River Basin, upstream of Lake Pepin), the structure and function of the critical zone may be irrevocably altered.
A recent lecture series hosted by the Freshwater Society offers new ways to think about controlling and removing pollutants from our nation’s watersheds. The research demonstrates ways to increase capacities of ecosystems to process excess nutrients and contaminants before transmitting them to other ecosystems like our fragile watersheds.
You can watch the recording of this edition of the speaker series on our website.
