As neighbors to the river, what we can do, even in our backyards, has a huge impact on the river. Runoff and yard waste are two of the most prevalent private sources of pollution in the Mississippi River in the Upper River.
When things like lawn care products, fallen leaves or pet waste end up down a storm drain, they get carried into nearby water bodies, bringing along chemicals, dangerous bacteria or excess nutrients that impact water quality.
The result is E. coli warnings, beach closures, harmful algal blooms and damaged aquatic ecosystems.
In the fall, of course, this means leaf work. The great news, dead leaves are nutrient-dense, full of nitrogen and phosphorus. The bad, bad news is, when they wash into streets and storm drains, those nutrients can enter our waters where they spur algae growth, reduce oxygen levels and harm aquatic habitat — including plants and wildlife.
There is a growing movement based in solid science that our lawns and water are better off if you mulch or mow the leaves where they fall. Let the diced slivers decompose between blades of grass, acting as natural fertilizer.
If you don't have a mower, You don't have to gather every single crispy brown leaf. Just rake up and dispose of large amounts of fallen leaves (keeping in mind local yard waste laws). If the leaf pile is so voluminous it's making your yard look like nature's ball pit, collect what you can.
Leaves in a natural area such as a garden bed that aren't at risk of being blown away can generally be left alone entirely. In fact, this type of leaf litter serves as an important overwintering habitat for many insects and pollinators, so keeping some around can be beneficial.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/newsletter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.