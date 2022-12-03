The Army Corps is now embarking on a highly anticipated disposition study, which will help decide what happens to the Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lock and Dam No. 1 (the Ford dam). The ramifications of this decision will ripple downstream and may have a direct effect on Lake Pepin and its ecology.
At LPLA we are still awaiting more information as a result of these studies. Questions that we as a rivers conservation organization are asking are: what impacts would different outcomes of dealing with the dams have on our river environment, including water quality, wildlife populations, and climate resilience? Significant sediment pressure already beleaguers the lake, how much sediment is built up between Lower St. Anthony Falls and Lock & Dam No. 1? Is it polluted? What would happen to this sediment if the dams were removed and how will the cost be mitigated? Fundamentally, will these studies prioritize ecosystem health and water quality for the river as a whole?
Their first step is to take community comments on the study’s scope: what questions do you think the disposition study should consider and what kinds of information should be included as the Corps examines future scenarios for the locks and dams? This is a great moment for you to weigh in! Your input can help the Corps define what impacts and issues they should be considered for various future scenarios. These future scenarios will include a range of options including dam removal, transferring ownership of the locks and dams to another public or private owner, or the Corps continuing to own and manage the structures as they do now.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/news
