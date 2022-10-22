In 2020, Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance joined a coalition of organizations to support the recognition of Limbo Creek as a public water. Limbo Creek's watershed (in Renville County) contains an extensive wetland complex that provides water storage, flood control and water quality benefits locally and downstream. More importantly, it meets the statutory definition of a public water.
A local project was approved to dredge a section of the creek to improve nearby field drainage (sending more water downstream). This project would require the completion of an environmental impact statement if Limbo Creek was on the public waters inventory.
There are some 500 waterways in Minnesota that meet the statutory definition of a public water but are not included on Minnesota's outdated public waters inventory (meaning projects are not subject to environmental review). The cumulative effect of stream alteration projects bypassing downstream water quality concerns has led to shallow, turbid waters in Lake Pepin.
This month the Minnesota Court of Appeals decided Limbo Creek should be on the public waters inventory, requiring an environmental review of projects, and this could set an important precedent for other projects and waterways.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/news
