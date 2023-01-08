The dark of winter marks a small special moment on the angler’s calendar in the north. Aficionados of the other side of the fishing season know that “hard water” offers a particularly exciting and unique opportunity to hunt the hunters of our lakes and rivers.
Dark house spearing for northern pike happens in a narrow window, this year from Nov. 15 to Feb 26.
In reality the season really happens once the ice is hard enough to hold a house, and the lakes have undergone their seasonal “flip” when cold and warm water shift and this murkiness settles. Once clear and cold, anglers grab a permit and use a multi-tined spear in one hand, jigging – often hand whittled, fish decoys with the other to lure the fearless predator fish within reach.
The sport has a die-hard, small following as the technique and gear is unique and hard to find and even harder to learn.
The challenge of sight fishing is more akin to hunting with a bow or gun.
The calm and attention one must pay to the task, for fear that noise or motion at the wrong time will spoil the hunt, creates a deeply meditative time on the water. Spearers come to learn the hunting tactics of these apex predators and catch sights of bullheads, panfish, bass, walleye and carp via the great contrast and clarity of the dark house.
Illuminated by the snow covered ice outside their shelter the ice hole literally glows.
Nature moments sometimes come in mammalian form when a muskrat gets spooked after making a winter nest in your shelter overnight.
Hunting and fishing in all weather conditions offer critical learning about our home ecosystems and their health. Healthy waters are full of diverse plant life and active fishlife year round – allowing yourself the time to understand your watershed vibrancy offers more than simple heart health in return.
As a 40 incher pokes its head into the end of your ice hole and your heart beats loudly in your ears – you know that your choice to hold your breath and watch its whole length pass into and out of your sight means that preserving some legends in our waters preserve a future for our wild places.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/newsletter
