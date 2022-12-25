One of the linchpins in our understanding of Minnesota’s and other corn belt state’s "clean water picture" is supposed to come from permits issued by the state to animal feedlots or CAFOs.
The Environmental Protection Agency is charged with protecting important waterways from pollution, but manure from CAFOs continue to harm waterways — and only one-third of the largest facilities have a federal permit.
In Minnesota, a little more than half of the approximate 1,200 producers are permitted. The EPA permit process requires CAFO operators to tell the agency how much waste the animals will produce and how the manure will be disposed of (liquid manure lagoons or solid storage.)
However, producers file for permits voluntarily or if enforcement visits their property. States are largely responsible for issuing these permits, but that has resulted in patchy oversight, despite CAFOs being known environmental dangers.
One reason for the low rate of permitting across the country is that CAFOs often don’t directly discharge waste into waterways. Instead, pollution more often occurs when rain causes manure lagoons to spill over into waterways, or washes manure off of crop fields where it had been used as fertilizer.
Not only does this create downstream effects like the oxygen free “dead zone” in the gulf but regional effects like fish kills, and toxic well water.
The Clean Water Act specifies that CAFOs are point sources. But instead of treating every CAFO as a known single source of pollution, the agency instead has used the “agricultural stormwater” clause to exempt many CAFOs from permitting.
The federal court has even struck down a rule requiring producers to report their manure storage, preventing the EPA from enforcing universal permitting in the future.
The known damage that CAFOs have dealt to groundwater and ecosystem health demands that we create an even playing field and uniform accountability for all producers. Transparency is the bare minimum objective of the Clean Water Act and efforts to shore up these loopholes are overdue.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance (LPLA) advocates for upstream sediment reduction and local lake management to improve water quality, habitat, and accessibility in this vital stretch of the Mississippi River. For more information, including full blog posts, subscribe to our newsletter: www.lakepepinlegacyalliance.org/newsletter
