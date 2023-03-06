Big news for Midwest farmers and water conservation is finally coming out of the USDA offices. . Farmers who have been waiting for approval and funding for USDA conservation programs this year should check with local offices about new funding opportunities.
USDA on Monday announced the department is releasing $850 million to boost enrollment in some of its major conservation programs this year. The funds are part of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act that provides USDA $19.5 billion over five years to expand its suite of conservation programs specifically to fund practices that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from farms or sequester carbon in the soil.
For the current fiscal year, USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service will make available $850 million for its oversubscribed conservation programs which include the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance has been advocating for these programs to be re-upped for the very reason that conservation programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions also include many co-benefits that accompany effective conservation practices. The alliance believes good climate policy addresses the main emitters and also holistically increases resilience and restoration opportunities across our systems. These are the solutions we work hard at advocating for the Driftless.
