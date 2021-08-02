As I am writing this article, I’m technically still on vacation and still “up north,” although we have moved from a cabin on a lake to my daughter and son-in-law’s home in Duluth.
We spent a week on our yearly family vacation with our four daughters and their husbands and our seven grandchildren. We have been doing these family vacations for about seven years and it has become my favorite week of the year. What a blessing. Thank you, Lord!
We stayed in two locations on the same lake, so I did a lot of boat taxiing back and forth -- often late in the evening. When you operate a boat at night, you realize how important it is to have good lights on your boat -- not so much for seeing, but to be seen by other boaters. Without lights, you become a danger to any boat traffic on the lake.
I remember thinking and praying, “Lord, if there is another boat out here tonight, let them have lights.”
In Matthew 5:14, Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven.”
Notice that Jesus said you are the light of the world. Wait, what?
Isn’t Jesus the light of the world? No, he said that you as his follower are the light of the world. If we are going to be light in this world, then we better make sure our light is turned on -- not so we can be seen, but so Jesus can be seen in us.
Jesus is the ultimate light-giver. When our lives are in him, we see light and we become light. Psalm 36:9 says,“For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we see light.”
When we demonstrate love, kindness, self-control, patience, mercy, peace, and gentleness, we are acting as agents of his light. When we let the light of Jesus shine through us, we will be influencers to the moral and spiritual climate of the world around us. We don’t have to point fingers and cast judgment on people.
In Matthew 5:13 Jesus said, “You are the salt of the earth.”
Salt adds flavor, and it also makes people thirsty. Our job as Christ-followers is to make people thirsty for a relationship with Jesus by shining his light brightly to those around us.
Let your light shine!
