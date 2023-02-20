Hope you had a happy Valentine’s Day and have been enjoying the slightly warmer temperatures. I wanted to share with you some serious concerns that I have about the accelerated agenda that the Democrat majority has this year for Minnesota.
As a new state representative, I am innocently naïve to what a “normal year” would look like, but for my colleagues that have been serving for longer than I have, this has been a difficult situation to witness.
You would be thrilled, if you are an extreme far-left Democrat who wants to usher in a “new kind of Minnesota,” one that is fully embracing ideas of socialism this year. We are witnessing bill after bill with ideas that rely heavily on government controlling your lives.
These new laws are in the forms of mandates and regulations where the government has control and dictates to people what they can and cannot do.
My political philosophy is “less government and more freedom;” therefore, these types of political ideas that are being proposed could not differ more from my own personal beliefs of trusting people and encouraging them to be productive in society through healthy competition.
Not normal process
Allow me to give you some examples of my concerns. In the normal legislative process, a bill is introduced and works its way through committees. Amendments can be made to allow other opinions and ideas to be explored. Generally, the idea is to work together to find good ideas and remove bad ones before that bill gets to a final vote on the House floor.
That’s not occurring.
This year we are seeing speed but also sloppiness. For example, if a bill has a financial impact on the state of Minnesota, the proposal has a fiscal note which tells lawmakers what that financial obligation is.
In too many cases, that isn’t happening. As this is a budget year, it is unconscionable that we are voting on spending legislation without knowing the financial ramifications.
Most people I talk to really don’t want us to be extreme left or right, they just want safe communities, good jobs and a quality education for our children.
After listening to a whole campaign cycle that the Democrats proclaimed that the Republicans were “radical,” it’s hard for me to watch the forcefulness that they are pushing through their agenda without taking any common sense amendments that we have offered.
For example, the Democrats declined amendments on the energy bill that would have banned purchasing solar panels from countries who use child or slave labor. They also declined an amendment on the “driver’s license for all” bill that required licenses of undocumented citizens to be marked differently.
This would have eliminated confusion between a driver’s license of someone who is a legal citizen and that of someone who is not.
Common sense ideas
Time and again, Democrats refuse to take any common sense ideas. Instead they cut corners and ram through their extreme agenda as fast as they can.
In the last two years, $80 billion in COVID-19 funds were poured into our state. So it should really be no surprise that Minnesota has a nearly $18 billion surplus.
People should recognize that while we have a mammoth surplus today, we are running the risk of a serious deficit in the future if Democrats continue increasing the size of government and creating more mandates and regulations.
Just something for you to contemplate as we race through this session and continue to legislate that government knows better than the people of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.