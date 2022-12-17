The start of the 2024 session is just two short weeks away, and I want to thank the people of Goodhue County and all of District 20A for their support this fall. It is an honor to serve as Goodhue County’s next state representative, and I am looking forward to it.
I am passionate about helping others and believe deeply in the American dream that if you work hard, you can do anything in America.
Government obviously has its place, but it should not be viewed as the end-all, be-all solution to any of the problems we may encounter in life. As your next state representative, you can count on me to work hard on solutions that will benefit our families, schools, agriculture, and small businesses.
One of those solutions centers on protecting taxpayers and allowing them to keep more of what they earn. Recently, the economic analysts within the Minnesota Management and Budget Office unveiled our state’s latest economic forecast, and it was an unreal total: a $17.6 billion surplus for the 2024-2025 budget cycle.
Part of the reason this total is so enormous is that state lawmakers did not allocate a projected $7 billion surplus at the end of last session. Now that surplus has grown to a record amount, and it will be allocated before the 2024 session ends.
With this news, I imagine many special interest groups will descend on the Capitol this year demanding their slice of the surplus pie. To me, the only people who should be demanding anything are Minnesota’s taxpayers as they deserve their money back.
Think about it. We are paying $4 for a carton of eggs, $6 for a pound of hamburger, and in some cases nearly $8 for a 12-pack of pop these days.
You can’t go to a fast-food restaurant and not leave without paying at least $10 for a meal, something that was unheard of just a couple of years ago. The cost of living has skyrocketed for every Minnesotan, and the one way state government can help is by giving this surplus back to the people so they can have more of their money to spend.
The best way we could do this is through permanent, and on-going, tax relief. Let’s start by reducing the income tax rates for low- and middle-class Minnesotans.
Let’s recognize that senior citizens are living on fixed incomes and that Minnesota needs to end the practice of taxing Social Security benefits.
There are literally dozens of ways we can reduce the burdens of people who are paying too much to their state government every year; all of them should be explored and debated.
Some have proposed one-time rebate checks to taxpayers as a potential solution. While it's not my preferred choice for the surplus, it would make more sense to do this than to waste this windfall by spending it on new, and permanent, state government programs.
With a $17.6 billion surplus, each Minnesota adult could receive a rebate check of $4,000 or more, which would help them pay rising grocery and energy costs.
State government spending has grown by billions of dollars over the past few years, which means it already has enough of your money.
A record surplus gives the legislature the historic opportunity to put record amounts of your money back in your pockets.
As the session moves forward, know my top priority this session will be to fight for tax relief and to return as much of Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus to the taxpayers as possible.
Pam Altendorf was elected in November to represent District 20A in the Minnesota House. Her term will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
