Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Locally higher totals near 15 inches are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&