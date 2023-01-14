Although the colleges and universities of Minnesota State provide the most affordable, equitable and accessible choice for higher education, tuition and the cost of attendance remain key challenges for our students and significant obstacles to their success.
We are very fortunate to live in a state that values educating its citizens. The importance of higher education for all Minnesotans is made evident by the support of the state legislature, which provides funding for public colleges and universities across the state.
As a member of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, Minnesota State College Southeast will be advocating for the system’s agenda throughout the spring 2023 legislative session.
The Minnesota State biennial budget request includes funding to freeze tuition and reduce the cost of attendance for the next two academic years, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
As everyone knows, inflation keeps going up and the cost of everything from milk to eggs to rent is rising higher and higher. The same applies to our costs in running a college. Providing a quality education isn’t inexpensive.
Our students expect – and deserve – the best facilities, instructors, and staff we can offer. Wrap-around supports such as counseling services, food pantries and free bus transportation are part of our costs as well, and all are critical to student success.
To meet these expenses, Minnesota State College Southeast operates on two primary sources of revenue – tuition and the state appropriation. The last thing we ever want to see is an increase in the cost of tuition. That’s why we are asking for state support to fund a tuition freeze for the next two years.
Without an adequate appropriation from the legislature, the colleges and universities of Minnesota State would be forced to either increase tuition or reduce programs and services that contribute to student success and help meet the state’s workforce needs.
We are focused on providing opportunities for Minnesotans to create a better future for themselves and educating a skilled workforce for business and industry in our communities. Minnesota State does this by creating access to higher education for all Minnesotans, protecting equitable access and affordability, and preparing Minnesotans with the talents they need for the work that needs to be done.
As a provider of critical business, health care, advanced manufacturing and other career and technical programs, MSC Southeast is especially dedicated to developing a skilled workforce to support business and industry in our southeast Minnesota communities.
We are dedicated to meeting the needs of our lower-income students. Each term, more low-income students attend one of the Minnesota State colleges and universities than all other higher education providers in Minnesota combined. At MSC Southeast, 35.6% of our students were eligible for Pell grants in 2021-2022, a measure of significant financial need.
For many of our students, even a small increase in tuition may mean the difference between continuing and completing an education or stopping out. Ensuring that students continue and complete their education is essential for meeting Minnesota’s workforce needs.
These are among the many reasons that the Minnesota State biennial budget request includes funding to freeze tuition and provisions that will reduce the cost of attendance. It is essential to keep colleges and universities like Minnesota State College Southeast affordable and accessible, both for the success of students and for the state’s economic vitality.
Please join us in supporting Minnesota State and our system of public higher education during the legislative session this spring.
