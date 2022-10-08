Are you ready? It’s time to give serious thought to who will represent us over the next term. There are four City Council seats, three School Board seats, Goodhue County sheriff and a state representative from District 20-A to be decided.
These elections are critical to Red Wing’s future.
As you consider your choices, remember that good leadership is not about having an opinion or a stance on an issue. Real leadership is about serving the best interests and security of our city.
So do your homework. If you missed the candidate forums, review them at the League of Women Voters website or their Facebook page. Chat respectfully with candidates you see on the street, in church, or at other civic events, about issues important to you and your neighbors.
Now what should we be looking for in our future leaders? Here’s my list:
We need ethical leaders who know the difference between what they have the right to do and what is right to do.
We need leaders who do not hide out together on private social media platforms, scheming and plotting against others.
We need leaders who will really lead – not follow.
We need leaders with integrity, who are transparent, honest, open, and determined to do what is right – even when no one is watching.
We need leaders who comprehend the consequences of budget decisions for the city and our residents.
And last but far from least, we need governing bodies who will work together for the benefit of our great city and all who live here.
The current division has gotten us nowhere. I know we can do better.
Now what do you think?
(2) comments
George is self centered; want to cut TAXES for yourself ? ...Ask your Financial Advisor
Dean Hove is the most ETHICAL leader that has all of our best interests , for our kids and familiies
