Hats off to everyone who shared their opinions with the mayor and City Council about the 2023 city budget. After all, you’re paying the tax bills.
Actually, our city budget debates are no different in principle than family discussions at the kitchen table. It’s all about priorities in a world of limited resources.
Do we go to Disney World or paint the house? Do we spend money to fix the old car or buy something newer?
On the city side, for example, do we build more parks and trails or better maintain the ones we have, add more restrooms for weary shoppers and invest more in projects to help local businesses succeed? And what about more downtown parking? You get the idea.
Discussions regarding the 2024 budget will soon begin. When you see the “Mayor is IN” sign on the sidewalk at 327 Third St., stop in and let’s have a conversation
A year ago, I vetoed the proposed 2022 budget because it included a big, fat, unnecessary tax increase. No one should be paying one extra dime in taxes to fund city government and city services.
The good news is, the Council has agreed to hold the line on the tax levy in 2023 and forego another hit on taxpayers. Meanwhile, the county is proposing a 7% levy increase.
The bad news is that due to a big drop in the assessed value of its facilities, Xcel Energy’s share of Red Wing’s tax burden will drop from a high of 70% back in the 1970s to 45% in the coming year. So the city is caught between a rock and a hard place – less revenue, with a bigger share of the bill shifting to taxpayers.
Red Wing’s budget reserves won’t last forever. In the months and years ahead, to avoid more taxes folks can’t afford, we’ll need to focus on our priorities, and make hard spending decisions that involve strong public input and reasonable compromise by city leaders.
Now what do you think?
Mike Wilson is Red Wing mayor. When “The Mayor is IN” sign is out at 327 Third St. feel free to stop in and share your ideas and opinions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.