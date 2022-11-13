Successful communities and their leaders don’t look back, hold grudges or argue about what might have been. Success requires us to always look and plan ahead, set goals and bring people with different opinions and outlooks together to fix things, solve problems and improve life for everyone.
In other words, we need to spend a lot more time focusing on what we are for rather than what we are against.
Now that our local elections are over, and along with new and veteran members of our City Council, that’s the direction I plan to help take Red Wing going forward.
It’s not complicated. Our leaders simply need to be listening to everyone’s opinions and ideas, serve all of the people, treat them with respect, and by doing so, instill confidence in city leadership.
The City Council will make wise decisions when they really listen to the people. No one will be totally happy with the results all of the time. Most people don’t expect that. But they do expect to be thoughtfully listened to with respect.
I am really looking forward to working with our new council and with citizens throughout this great city to make real progress in the months and years ahead.
Now what do you think?
Mike Wilson is Red Wing mayor. When “The Mayor is IN” sign is out at 327 Third St., feel free to stop in and share your ideas and opinions.
