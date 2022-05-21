The academic year has entered the final stretch. June 2, the last day of school, will come quickly. Then commencement. Then summer.
While it’s natural for students to look ahead to summer vacation, you can be assured that Red Wing Public Schools remains focused on making these last three weeks productive and positive for students.
Here are a few highlights:
Teachers across the district are ramping up their technology offerings this month by adding class-specific websites beyond Google Classroom, introducing new concepts and using new equipment now rather than waiting until this fall. This speaks to teachers’ enthusiasm for their work educating our students.
From field trips to field days, elementary students in particular have special activities this month. The Red Wing Public Schools Foundation, the district’s longtime partner and supporter, provided funds for several of these experiences such as a trip to Carpenter Nature Center for younger students and Introduction to the Great Outdoors (IGO) through the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center for fifth graders.
Principals Jen Grove, Mike Pagel and Chris Palmatier will tell you that they are compressing what seems to be a year’s worth of experiential learning at farms, museums and landmarks into a four-week period.
We are thankful that the lingering cold weather relented so our students have these opportunities to explore, learn and grow.
Red Wing Public Schools has an accomplished music department, and May is when our high school instrumentalists and vocalists truly shine. Opportunities for the public to hear for themselves include:
The seventh and eighth grade choir concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Red Wing High School.
The sixth and seventh grade band concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the high school.
The Concert Band and Ovation choir’s appearance in the community Memorial Day observance at 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Bay Point Park.
The choral concert for grades 9-12 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the high school.
I promise that the students' command of the music will delight you.
Before the Class of 2021 walks across the commencement stage on Friday, June 3, the district will honor its 25-year employees and the retirees at a breakfast that same day.
The 25-year employees include Scott Bender (also retiring), Dorothy Eckblad, Amy Field, Greg Grinager, Scott Kosek, Traci Milkanin and Amy Nelson.
Retirees include Mary Jo Arndt, Jill Berghammer, Renae Bialek, Gina Borgen, Steven Clark, Gail Devery, Kristin Grove, Rhonda Johnson, Lori Kenney, Jamie Lang, Gayle Miller, Chris Palmatier, Tanya Quiding and Lois Sallstrom.
Since we couldn’t hold this annual breakfast in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, we will honor the retirees and 25-year employees from those years at this one.
We can’t thank everyone enough, including our supportive community.
May is indeed busy. The excitement continues to build, and I’m confident that momentum will produce good results now and on Sept. 6 when Red Wing Public Schools will welcome students back to another year.
