We have a great team here at Red Wing Public Schools. Meeting so many dedicated educators during my time as interim high school principal was a primary reason I was pleased to serve this district again, this time as interim superintendent.
Today I will introduce (and reintroduce) to you a few of the district leadership team. In coming months they will share some of their passions, areas of expertise, and goals in this column space.
Director of Teaching and Learning Martina Wagner joined Red Wing Public Schools in August. She brings vision and energy combined with tremendous knowledge in equity, academic achievement, and building systems. One of her immediate goals is to ensure that we have vertical alignment – continuity from early childhood through high school – in teaching and learning. Likewise, she has a passion for ensuring there is equity and inclusivity in all we do in Red Wing.
Red Wing High School Principal George Nemanich is back from last year’s extended medical leave and is feeling great. He will tell you that the high school atmosphere feels much different this fall after two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions. Masks are gone, and student-to-student and student-to-staff interactions are stronger because we can see one another.
Plus, the school is back to grades 8-12 – with grade 7 moving back to Twin Bluff Middle School – and George’s team is striving to create a positive, integrated atmosphere with the slightly smaller student body.
Twin Bluff has “middle” in its name again. After being a K-6 school for two years during the pandemic, Twin Bluff Middle School houses grades 5-7. Principal Patrick Beierman joined our team in July, and when teachers reported in mid-August he outlined how this year will be one of rebuilding, remolding, and learning how to "do middle school" again. An experienced educator yet new to the Red Wing School District, he brings fresh ideas and strong leadership. He looks forward to working collaboratively with families and the community to make the middle school experience one that students look back on with pride and a sense of accomplishment.
Our two elementary schools returned to grade level centers this fall. We have leaders experienced in this formation which allows us to better balance class sizes, foster collaboration among teachers of a particular grade, and provide “specials” such as music, art, physical education, technology classes and more. Jen Grove is principal of Burnside (grades 2-4) and Mike Pagel is principal of Sunnyside (K-1).
We are fortunate to have Brittni Kuehl as the director of early childhood programming. Working closely with Community Education and Recreation Director Dawn Wettern, Brittni has used a program called Conscious Discipline to engage the Little Wingers in their first exposure to a wonderful educational system. The path to high school graduation begins with quality early childhood programming that provides a solid foundation for future success.
We have welcomed visitors and volunteers back into our buildings this fall. Any of these district leaders can connect you to engage with and support our youth.
