One of my goals as the new superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools is to emphasize the “public” – that’s you!
Community members played a vital role in my being offered and then accepting the job as your superintendent. Through listening sessions, surveys and one-on-one conversations with board members, the public clearly stated that they want their superintendent to:
Develop and direct an effective leadership team
Develop trust and work collaboratively with diverse groups of community members
Be visible and accessible
Mediate and accommodate different perspectives
Value teamwork
Have rapport with students
In short, you want administrators districtwide to lead with a philosophy of students’ needs first. All students.
To that end, we hired Director of Teaching & Learning/Assistant Superintendent Allegra Smisek and Red Wing High School Principal Joshua Fuchs with that philosophy in mind.
As the district hires new teachers, assistants, custodians, cooks and more, we want them to understand that students are the reason each of us is here.
I’ve been superintendent officially for about two weeks, and Sept. 5 – the first day of the school year – will arrive all too quickly. But before students and staff report I want to ensure that our community members have opportunities to share ideas, hopes and dreams for our young people and Red Wing Public Schools.
This month I will launch casual conversations we’re calling Wagner Wednesdays. These periodic, mobile events will last about an hour and have no agenda other than to connect with community members.
Times and locations will vary to accommodate a variety of schedules.
The first Wagner Wednesday will be at 7:30 a.m. July 26 at Mandy's Coffee & Cafe.
The second Wagner Wednesday will be 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Liberty's.
Of course, if you can’t make it some Wednesday, you can always email me any day of the week at mtwagner@rwps.org.
The plan is to continue these conversations throughout the academic year.
So mark your calendar. When a Wagner Wednesday arrives, drop in anytime during the hour, grab a cup, and join the conversation. I look forward to chatting with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.