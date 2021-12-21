Congress spent intense weeks debating the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act before its passage in mid-November. This bipartisan law goes well beyond traditional roads, bridges and employment, putting substantial money toward education infrastructure.
Here is a look at some key provisions that potentially will benefit local students and the community, plus brief explanations about Red Wing Public Schools’ efforts in these areas:
$200 million dedicated to eliminating lead contamination in schools. The district already tests each school building’s water every five years. RWPS tests two schools each year and has identified no major problems. The results are posted on our website.
$5 billion toward clean-energy school buses. We contract with FirstStudent and support the move toward carbon-free transportation.
$500 million for schools and nonprofits to improve energy efficiency. Red Wing High School is the district’s sole Energy Star-certified building. Energy Star facilities save energy, save money and generate fewer greenhouse gas emissions than typical buildings do. To be certified, a building must meet strict standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. We continue to improve efficiency at Burnside, Colvill, Sunnyside and Twin Bluff schools by adding LED lighting, insulating buildings and reducing electrical and boiler costs, among other things. Some of our buildings are quite old, so becoming fully Energy Star certified may be difficult, but the new federal legislation might help us have greener schools.
Good news about broadband
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also dedicates significant funding for broadband to narrow the “homework gap.”
Specifics include:
$42.45 billion for the new Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program to address rural America’s lack of high speed internet.
$2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Act to support digital inclusion activities and promote increased broadband adoption.
$14.2 billion for the Affordable Connectivity Program to provide $30 per month broadband service subsidies to qualified low-income households.
We’ve known for years that not all students have equal access to technology and the internet, which in turn hinders learning opportunities. The pandemic escalated the lack of broadband into a public education crisis.
The district eased the bite by purchasing internet hotspots for student use during distance learning, but hotspots are a stopgap. They also are expensive due to monthly subscription fees.
Beyond potentially receiving funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Red Wing Public Schools plans to be a partner in promoting broadband use and getting eligible families their connective subsidies. Our kids will benefit and so will our community.
