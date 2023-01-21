Perhaps the “Kids First” signs that popped up across Red Wing months prior to the levy referendum passage will be omens of more good things to come. State lawmakers have put children first in the first weeks of the 2023 session, with education issues among the initial bills introduced in both the House and Senate.
Here is a look at a few:
Universal meals
Several committees already have advanced House File 5, which would fund universal no-cost school meals for students.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided universal meals during the pandemic, and educators said that made a difference. Unfortunately, the federal program ended.
An estimated one in six Minnesota school children are trying to learn on an empty stomach. Gov. Tim Walz and the House and Senate majority leaders have prioritized providing school breakfast and lunch for all.
Children face food insecurity every day at home; they shouldn’t also face it at school, too. In Red Wing, the combined student meal account deficit is nearing $20,000 as second quarter ends.
The full House could vote on HF 5 as early as this month.
Special education
School districts must provide special education to children with disabilities from birth to age 21, but state and federal money hasn’t ever fully funded the mandates.
HF 18 would fully fund Minnesota special education services starting in fiscal year 2024, thus eliminating what is called the cross subsidy – the difference each district takes from its general budget to cover special education. Red Wing Public Schools’ cross subsidy has been more than $3.2 million a year.
Child care
The early childhood funding bill HF 150/SF 53 would stabilize the child care grants that began during the pandemic. The bill also would expand funding for early learning scholarships.
This legislation could benefit Little Wingers Preschool at Colvill Family Center and our school-age care program, Kids Junction.
There are many more education-related bills in the works, and the governor will release his budget recommendations on Jan. 23. Lawmakers now have until May 22 to get their work – the people’s work and especially our children’s work – done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.