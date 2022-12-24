The 2022-23 school year has given us momentum to extend the best of Red Wing Public Schools as well as ensure that opportunities for improvement are taken into serious consideration.
One way that the public school system addresses these successes and opportunities is to ensure that a systemic approach is taken and that the Red Wing Public Schools’ World’s Best Workforce plan is an active and viable pathway to school improvement.
Passed in 2013 under Minnesota statutes, section 120B.11, the development and implementation of World’s Best Workforce is meant to ensure that our school districts enhance student achievement. As a result, Red Wing Public Schools has developed a new, comprehensive, long-term strategic plan that supports and improves teaching and learning.
Five goals
All strategic plans must address the following five World’s Best Workforce goals:
All children are ready for school.
All third-graders can read at grade level.
All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed.
All students are ready for career and college.
All students graduate from high school.
This year’s World’s Best Workforce plan involved an in-depth dive and review of our current data and impact on student achievement.
Our teaching and learning team reviewed past practices and created a new pathway to address both successes and opportunity in our E-12 system.
While the data tells us a story, we must include other lived experiences of our students as well as the changing landscape of education so that our action steps are responsive to all students.
The teaching and learning team and the School Board recently reviewed the plan to ensure its viability.
Advisory committee
In addition, the District Advisory Committee – a group of community members, parents, teachers, leaders and students – is meeting to ensure that the World’s Best Workforce plan is realistic, what is needed and is actually happening.
The District Advisory Committee’s purpose is to bring together a variety of stakeholders to support the vision and mission of Red Wing Public Schools.
Our work is guided by district goals and World's Best Workforce legislation.
Together we work to identify strengths and opportunities in order to partner as a school district and community to ensure all of our students are successful in school and in our community.
Our District Advisory Committee is pivotal to the school district's success as they are the eyes, ears and voice of the community at large and are stakeholders to learning.
Without these voices we would not be engaging those who are impacted the most within our schools.
Red Wing Public Schools continues to ensure its vision in striving to provide an innovative and meaningful educational experience that fosters curiosity; pursues and applies best practice; embraces diversity by respectfully engaging all students, families, and staff; connects and partners with our community.
We invite you to review the Red Wing Public Schools World’s Best Workforce plan at rwps.org under community links on the homepage.
Martina Wagner is the director of teaching and learning for Red Wing Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.