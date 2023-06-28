I am queer as the late feminist scholar bell hooks defines it: “The self that is at odds with everything around it and it has to invent and create and find a place to speak and to thrive and to live.”
It was tough growing up in Red Wing in the 80’s. Recess was the worst. I didn’t play well with others, always out of step and trying too hard to fit in. I felt safer in the library, away from the boys playing ‘smear the queer’ on the playground at Sunnyside. I’d sneak off and hide among the older kid’s books. The ‘Something Queer’ series was my favorite. Gwen was so clever and intense like me, and she had a best friend who wasn’t scared of her cringe.
My exposure to queer culture was exceptionally limited by today’s standards.
I spent a ton of time in the library, but I don’t recall reading any books on the subject. Most of the literature being banned across the country today hadn’t been written yet.
In the absence of queer positive education I internalized that sexual curiosity was something to be feared and ashamed of, best hidden away for the comfort of others.
As I got older, this cultural conditioning made it easier for me to settle into a heteronormative lifestyle than live my full truth. It was simpler to ride a relationship escalator into a straight-presenting marriage than sit with the discomfort of being at odds with the world around me. I'm still queer though, even if it took me to my late 30's to finally embrace it.
I had the smart luck of getting a product management job at the Participatory Budgeting Project in 2017, working with a diverse team towards a vision of democracy beyond elections.
It was my first experience working with queer, trauma-informed leaders. I found my place. I found my people. I found my safety and myself.
I study the politics of queer, Black, and Indigenous liberation to imagine what a world free from oppression might look like. I developed a theoretical framework for true democracy grounded in an understanding that a government designed by white supremacists is inherently racist, and unwinding systemic harm requires intentional antiracist practice in community.
Over my years of activism in Lenapehoking (New York City) I met people from across Turtle Island and around the world. Connecting with others who left small Midwestern towns I discovered-much to my surprise-that I was born and raised in a pretty queer place.
Red Wing is one of fewer than 50 cities and towns in the state of Minnesota with a human rights commission.
In 2014 it was the first town in the state to observe Chief Red Wing day on the second Monday in October, rather than fete a genocidal Italian colonizer. In 2018, the city publically recognized the true name of He Mni Can and acknowledged the importance of this sacred space to the Mdewakanton Dakota people. The Honoring Dakota Project lifts, honors, and celebrates Indigenous communities; envisioning a positive future for the Dakota and Red Wing communities. Dakota language and culture are now taught in the public schools, surviving a dark history of criminalization and repression at the hands of my white settler ancestors.
The people of Red Wing responded to the pandemic with mutual aid projects like the little free pantries scattered throughout town.
While I was in the streets of Brooklyn mourning the death of George Floyd, the Red Wing Nonviolent Protest group was holding space in my hometown. Last winter I attended a standing-room only fashion show at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative center, featuring brilliant gender-bending looks from a talented local designer. The final look brought tears to my eyes as the crowd erupted in applause with a standing ovation, cheering the queer beauty in our midst.
Years ago I felt I had to escape my hometown, to go somewhere else to find a place to thrive. Now I find myself returning, finally open to the idea I belong here, that Red Wing is a place I can create and live with pride.
This month I invite you to consider the hidden queer parts of yourself, and how you might embrace them. I invite you to marvel at the culture of care at work in our pretty little town, and see yourself in the unfolding politics of love and liberation in this community.
