Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern Minnesota. Thunderstorms this afternoon may allow for some local clearing of smoke - but in general the air quality will not improve until late tonight into early Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.