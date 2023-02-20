Currently, our Red Wing’s Human Rights Commission is the most diverse in its 54-year history. We have two African American men, and one African American woman, each descended from U.S. slavery; one Zambian born woman, one Venezuelan born man who went to Red Wing High School, one queer non-conforming transgendered white farmer, one white single-parent mother of four mixed Black/Native adult children, one white single-parent mother with Jewish ancestry.
Here are some examples of racism in Red Wing reported by our Human Rights commissioners in the past two years:
Two instances of Red Wing landlords speaking with a potential tenant (including a professional Black woman with advanced degrees), ” We don’t rent to Black people.”
Black male homeowner was called a Black bitch, after he reminded a white neighbor it was illegal to dump snow in someone else's driveway.
Two instances of two different Red Wing white citizens, calling two different Red Wing Black citizens the “N” word in a public setting
Two instances of Red Wing white citizens shouting, “Go back to where you came from,” while driving by a visibly minority human.
Red Wing public health concierge, on more than one occasion, in more than one queue, demanding to ask “COVID questions” of Black patients, while not asking “COVID questions” of immediately preceding or immediately previous White patients in the same queue.
Two instances of differing food servers, in differing Red Wing restaurants, speaking only to the female white partner of a mixed-race couple when taking their order, avoiding eye-contact with male Black partner.
Two members of a Red Wing business in work clothes on an elevator with a Red Wing visitor who is Asian. One of them asked the other, “Is there a ping-pong convention in town?”
Being harassed on social media for wearing a Black Lives Matter bracelet, saying “they were happy it happened.”
Red Wing High School minority students report race-based comments commonly show up in their social media.
Interestingly, at least two of Red Wing’s dark-skinned people report they do not experience racism in Red Wing. Other dark-skinned people who grew up elsewhere, report they never experienced racism until they moved to Red Wing.
Race can be complicated.
Research shows that if a survey question were asked of every Red Wing resident: How often do you think or talk about race? The most likely answers would be:
White-skinned folks: “rarely or never.”
Dark-skinned folks: “most days, sometimes several times a day.”
Life in Red Wing has two realities. Most white-skinned folks' reality focuses on what every human wants – peace and prosperity. Most dark-skinned folks’ reality – they want peace and prosperity too, but first they must deal with the always-present, heavy, human-made cloud of racism.
Living with this constant, nonsensical, annoyance of being “otherized,” of not fully belonging, of not being simply and sanely recognized as a real human being. This extra-duty of lifelong work is emotionally and physically exhausting.
Remarkably, our courts have repeatedly decided that unless hate speech threatens, incites or causes “criminal behavior” (physical harm), it is not illegal, protected by the First Amendment.
How do we measure the harm, the immorality, and claimed legality of the 400 years (13 generations) of unceasing emotional harm?
How can an action that deliberately robs a targeted people of their humanity for four centuries not be criminal?
Wouldn’t it be more accurate to call it the longest-running crime in the history of humanity?
If you are white-skinned, imagine theirs is your family’s legacy. Your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandparents endured this unchosen, forced lifetime of emotional harm and stress, and each of your ancestor’s 13 families have passed on down to you, their unchosen, forced lifetime sentences of unceasing emotional harm and stress.
And now, it's your turn, and all of that 400-year legacy is now piled up into your body, interwoven into your DNA, your cells and bones affecting your current life experience. Take a moment, see your long family line as this unchosen lineage.
It's a lot to carry. Especially when it's for no good reason.
At some point, we could all just stand up and say: This is stupid.
Common sense tells us, “We all do better when everybody does better.”
No one with common sense and a good heart sees an advantage to running some people into the ground. Healthy community living happens when everyone is seen as a full human being with a supportive opportunity to thrive and enjoy the pursuit of fully embodying their natural talents and aspirations.
Is there racism in Red Wing? It depends on whom you ask.
