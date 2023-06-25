When I was 4 years old, I told my very Catholic GrandMother I was going to become a Bishop! She was very excited to imagine having a priest in the family.
But by the time I turned 14, I decided not to go to seminary because I felt my family needed me to help on the Farm. Now, with 70 years hindsight, two 12-year hetero marriages, and a decade living as a queer non-binary human behind me, it's very clear that the inherent gender-fluidity within my body would have made my life as a Catholic priest very difficult.
Instead, 20 years ago, I became a “priest” and a teacher of Earth Wisdom Teachings, where every single thing ever created is seen as inherently related and alive, deserving of our gratitude and respect. Short teaching. Tall practice.
There is plenty of room in these Teachings for anyone to be whomever they feel called to become. The innocent yearning of my 4-year-old self was true and real. Only the vehicle for its expression needed translation.
Life would be so much simpler and predictable if sex/gender were a simple equation. But the living truth is - for about 8% of any population - it is a journey on a spectrum. My gender journey began with wearing earrings during 2-10 day ceremonies. I loved how it felt and looked so much, soon I couldn’t leave the house without them! It took me over a year to learn that the option of non-binary existed. Now that I’m out of the gender binary box, I’ve never been happier, more content and settled within myself. You can’t put a price on that kind of contentment.
One enters into the open-ended exploration of gender identity because you feel it inside yourself. In the same way that you might feel you want to be a firefighter, a teacher, a police officer - or a bishop! You feel inside yourself what type of clothing or jewelry you prefer, how you prefer to hold your body, how you prefer to sit in a chair, who you prefer for a partner. There are gendered qualities to many aspects of life.
You have a right to follow your feelings. Politically, as a human being, there is no more fundamental right than to listen to, and live true to your inner feelings.
Indeed, our Country was founded by Patriots who gave their lives to follow their deeply-felt inner yearnings for personal and religious freedom.
Not surprisingly, the reactions of centuries-old Papal and Monarchy Rule, saw the notion of individual freedom and autonomy as an “unnatural abomination”, a “perversion of the natural order of things”. Sound familiar?
There has never been a time, nor a civilization, nor a tribe, in which there have not been LGBTQ+ People. The universal presence of LGBTQ+ in all cultures of humanity clearly indicates that LGBTQ+ people were an original part of the Creator’s plan for humanity.
Traditionally, most Aboriginal People held their LBGTQ+ People in high regard and gifted because they were seen as carrying the naturally creative combination of feminine and masculine energies in one physical body. These Two-Spirit People often held respected roles in their communities as teachers, artisans, healers, musicians and advisors to the Chiefs.
In sad contrast, for many centuries, so-called “civilized societies'' hated their LBGTQ+ people, considering them possessed by evil, perversion and abomination.
Family’s disowned their own sons and daughters. No one would hire us. Laws imprisoned us. Community renegades beat and murdered us. For most of recorded history, life for LGBTQ+ people has been very, very difficult. Suicide was/is a common resolution.
Until recently, I was very resistant to adopt the title “queer”- which I associated with meaning “strange and repulsive”. I loved being non-binary, but I did not want that experience degraded by considering myself “queer”.
I finally realized the word queer is in the same family of words as: query - to question; and quest - to seek! Turns out, it's even proper English to use queer as a verb as in: “What are you queering?”, meaning, what are you looking into - thinking about - pondering? I now realize, I queered myself into understanding what queer means!
I am now proud to be queer. Queering reflects who I am, who I’ve always been. Like many people, I’ve always questioned, critiqued, and looked past the ordinary in search of the extraordinary.
Life and Knowledge are evolving, unending journeys. May we each learn to enjoy them and be blessed with contentment.
