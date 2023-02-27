Being respectful is an informal community agreement. There is no law that forces us to say: please, thank-you and you’re welcome. But there is community disapproval if you don’t. At some point, someone will remind you, call you out.
Being less respectful to dark-skinned people, and more respectful to white-skinned people is also an informal community agreement. You may say, “I would never do that,” but if you don’t openly, actively and effectively call others out when they do so, you are quietly offering your informal agreement to this disrespectful behavior.
When you look at some of racist behaviors reported by Red Wing Human Rights commissioners, you can see that some of them happened in a public setting – like these:
Two instances of two different Red Wing white citizens, calling two different Red Wing Black citizens the “N word” in a public setting
Red Wing public health concierge, on more than one occasion, in more than one queue, demanding to ask “COVID questions” of Black patients, while not asking “COVID questions” of immediately preceding or immediately previous white patients in the same queue.
In each instance, there was no spontaneous public rebuke from the witnessing public.
This silence sends a coded message to dark-skinned people: “We agree it is OK that this happens to you in our community.”
Likewise, it sends a coded message to the white-skinned people: “We agree it is OK to treat dark-skinned people this way.”
Other racist behaviors from our list occurred in private, with no witnesses:
Two instances of Red Wing landlords speaking with a potential tenant: ” We don’t rent to Black people.”
Two instances of different food servers, in different Red Wing restaurants, speaking only to the female white partner of a mixed-race couple when taking their order.
If a community does not provide a safe place to report this type of community disrespectfulness, this no-recourse dead-end sends a coded message to our dark-skinned people that says: “We agree that it is OK this happens to you in our community.”
Racism is an informal, mostly unconscious community agreement.
Racist attitudes, jokes and stories are part of our unexamined national and Red Wing history and culture. As well-intended people, we may recognize racist jokes and stories are disrespectful, but if we don’t have the courage to actually call them out, we end up contributing to their continuation to the next generation – signaling our agreement, it's OK to be racist in Red Wing.
Moving toward a non-racist or anti-racist stance, requires conscious intent, formally and especially informally.
Formally, our city government has done a remarkable job of revising policies and practices to ensure they are anti-racist, including developing a 34-page Equity Action Plan. Also, the city’s Human Rights Resource Connection (651-385-5190) offers a supportive place to anonymously report race-based incidents.
But racism is mostly an informal, unconscious community agreement. The real leverage comes from challenging and changing our informal habit of selective disrespect to a habit of universal respect.
Examples: Student groups could use their youthful energy and imagination to stage school hallway “ 60 second flash mob” examples of how to socially disarm racial bullies using song, noise and other theatrical tools of disruption; elected city officials could use the complaints that are called into the Human Rights Resource Connection to publicly describe how community members could rebuke reported racist behavior, and publicly award citizens who do the same; Red Wing police could go door-knocking to all licensed landlords, preemptively reminding them against discrimination; Red Wing Chamber of Commerce could organize professional training in best anti-racist practices for all Red Wing businesses and their employees, and they could invite the public to train with them, signaling to their very strong commitment to building universal respect in our community.
It takes very intentional conscious effort to begin to move a community toward non-racism and universal respect. Once you recognize it’s the right and respectful thing to do, it shifts from feeling unfamiliar and difficult, to feeling welcoming, encouraging, community-building and just plain fun.
Closing measure: A Black/Native child comes home from school and sits around the family supper table without hearing a single race-based insult for the day. And if one did occur, the main telling was how beautifully and gracefully the larger community interrupted it and restored Red Wing’s community standard of universal respectfulness.
If we all took responsibility to ensure this one thing happens every day, every day would be a good day – for all of us.
