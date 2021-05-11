Agree with it or not, the “Recall City Hall” campaign to engage all seven Red With City Council members in a special election is grassroots democracy in action. Regardless of how the recall turns out, I think it’s healthy. Citizens are getting more involved and interested in how our city is run, and democracy thrives on participation.
Most folks stopping by my downtown office are telling me – let’s debate and let’s vote.
As stipulated in the Red Wing City Charter, a recall is pretty simple. Twenty percent of registered voters in each ward sign petitions calling for their council representative to either stand in a special election against an opponent or throw in the towel. The reasons for a recall center around the terms “malfeasance” or “nonfeasance,” the exact definitions of which the courts may have to determine. Voters, meanwhile, will use their common sense.
Now, with the deadline for signatures approaching later in May, volunteer recall petitioners are going door-to-door, engaging folks in conversation about the current state of city government.
There are two sides – more often many sides – to every issue. That’s what political campaigns are all about. In the end, government reports to the people – not the other way around. If the people decide to recall the City Council, that’s their right. If they choose not to, that’s their right as well.
In any event, I look forward to working closely with the council to move forward and help make Red Wing an even greater place to live, work, and do business
Now what do you think?
When “The Mayor is IN” sign is out at 327 Third St., feel free to stop in and share your ideas and opinions. Or email me anytime at mike.wilson@ci.red-wing.mn.us
Remember, if it’s important to you, it’s important to me.
