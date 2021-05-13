The effect of COVID-19 closed offices, businesses and schools and shut down much of the community. Routines and habits were adjusted, and the unknown invading virus was put under a microscope.
ProAct, a day program providing employment and skills training for individuals with disabilities, is headquartered in Eagan and serves southeastern Minnesota communities from Shakopee to Red Wing and in Hudson, Wisconsin. In March, our doors closed until September when three-hour shifts were allowed by the state and in January some participants returned for full six- hour shifts.
How did this shutdown affect some of the most vulnerable, those with disabilities? It simply took away their daily routines and disconnected each person from friends, work, and the community.
For those with disabilities, daily routines are a lifeline. They provide a framework for connections to the community, friendships, interactive activities, staff, and, for some, employment.
A disability could be vision or hearing loss, mobility issues or difficulty with cognitive functioning, sensory awareness, emotional stability which would require thoughtful supervision.
Those participants we serve have well-coordinated schedules that enhance stability. When these, along with familiar caregivers, are lost, the disruption can cause an imbalance that unravels a person’s self-confidence and peace of mind. Have COVID-19 changes caused distress and confusion? When people are overwhelmed with such changes, does trauma and depression set in?
Personal stories
When one family’s daughter needed to be home all day, they set up a schedule to match her pre-COVID days at ProAct. There was exercise, as well as projects, reading, lunch and an outside activity where both parents were involved. It was important to the family to keep the routine for her health and well-being.
Helpful articles have appeared around COVID-19 and the impact on those with disabilities. In the March 21, 2021 issue of the Calgary Herald, “I didn’t want to be alone: How COVID increased isolation for Calgarians with developmental disabilities” describes Stephen Oakleaf, a Canadian with Down syndrome who lost his job with the COVID shutdown. He moved home with his parents after living in his own condominium for 15 years.
Stephen said he “did not want to be alone” during the pandemic. His parents were concerned that his self-sufficiency, decision-making skills and social network would take some time to rebuild but believed that isolation was necessary to avoid the virus.
Combat loneliness
The community newsletter for Massachusetts General Hospital warned that masks are necessary, but for the deaf, who depend on lipreading and watching facial gestures, they hinder communication.
For others, masks interfere with breathing and could cause panic. Sometimes regular health visits are disrupted due to lack of mobility, clinic availability and few qualified personal care attendants. With serious illnesses, a hospital’s visitation ban could cut off people with disabilities from their support systems and the people who are familiar with their needs, according to massgeneral.org/news/coronavirus, from The General Hospital Corporation.
In the Twin Cities and nearby, concern for isolation and loneliness moved ProAct staff to rapidly develop online virtual training programs. The participants see each other online and engage in music, active puzzles and storytelling and share uplifting activities. The classes filled quickly. One sister remarked that registering for the online classes immediately gave her brothers something to look forward to, and she soon heard their friendly, joyful banter return after a long absence.
In Red Wing, a 1 p.m. music class helped structure the day for a retired mother and father raising their 29-year-old son who functions at a 2-year-old level. The mother, a retired music teacher, communicates with him through melodies and often heard him humming the music after class.
The Zoom class was shared with other families in the community and made her feel far less alone. She could also directly witness the careful teaching of the ProAct instructor.
Gradual, joyous return
When ProAct opened for three-hour sessions, it was a grand reunion for participants and staff. Even while wearing masks, avoiding hugs and staying six feet apart, the chorus of “We Missed You!” was heard frequently. Now, six months later, some individuals are taking on the more established six-hour schedule.
A special arrangement with Dakota County is bringing a COVID vaccine clinic to ProAct’s Eagan facility in April for any participant and the paid or unpaid caretaker of a ProAct participant. ProAct is delighted to host this pilot project where individuals who might not feel comfortable in a clinic will feel more at ease coming to a building they know well.
The final step toward normalcy will happen when the Department of Human Services relaxes restrictions on bus capacities and participants can get to and from ProAct more efficiently. That step will be “good medicine” for the people we serve and the communities they are a part of. After all, we have to be together to really learn and know what community means to each of us. Perhaps we understand this now more than we ever have.
