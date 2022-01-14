The picture of the guy doing the podcast from Duluth reminds me of our homecoming king — the good looks, last name and religious persuasion.
There were only a couple brief moments during the year when I was vaguely concerned about him maintaining his excellence for 365 days.
On day 364 I wasn’t entirely enthusiastic about the exciting conclusion. The book of Revelation so far didn’t exactly have me asking for more. It helped that an email that morning also referred to that dire book of the Bible by highlighting an encouraging word of invitation. By “word” they meant more of a concept or an idea rather than just a syllable or two.
I’ve been tricked by that before.
Along with the word “Come!” were “assurance” and “perseverance.”
There was a 5 o’clock church service being held nearby on New Year’s Eve. I went. I’d heard the new priest at St. Joe’s was young. He certainly wasn’t the youngest in attendance, however. A few youngsters serving at the altar reminded me of the angel decorations outside above the main entrance.
There were mothers with babes in arms. The vigil mass was for Mary Mother of God. There was a potluck set for after.
Father Brandon said his mother taught him to hold the door open for women. Nice. I’ve been awed in the past by how much moms can carry and still open the door for themselves — some kind of superpower.
The last word of the Bible read on the podcast was, “Let her works praise her in the gates.” The Kingdom with open gates to the table — now there’s a revelation (and perhaps a mixed metaphor).
