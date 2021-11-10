I was lucky to get an appointment.
There was a scheduling freeze. But we’d started the process of getting insurance approval the month before and they’d noted my current insurance would soon be running out. They were able to fit me in. I’m grateful.
The little finger on my right hand had long since ceased to function normally. It’s a genetic thing — Dad’s wasn’t because of too much time with his hand wrapped around a pitch fork and mine wasn’t from gripping the steering wheel too hard. My older brother recently had his version of the contracture worked on. My turn.
It felt like the doctor was monogramming his initials on the inside of my little finger. Getting the credit card out to use leaving the parking ramp made me yelp.
Some progress was noticeable the next day. I would’ve been able to do a passing version of the queen wave — hand slightly cupped, wrist rotating — gloves to cover the bruising probably preferable.
The next week when I went back for what the good doctor had described using hand motions while making a crunching sound wasn’t as barbaric as I’d feared. I did feel that little “pop” he asked me about after not feeling any pain post numbing injection. It reminded me of snapping a twig.
The physical therapist who made my night splint referred to the condition as “the curse of the Vikings.” I hadn’t heard that one before. Moments later he was literally using a metal hammer and anvil to craft my nightwear accessory. How fortuitous. The assigned exercises make me look like I want to arm wrestle somebody, but it’s just posturing to make a variety of fists, repeatedly.
Then there’s the unassuming little “torture device” — if you happen to need a little more tension in your life. After issuing a trinity of randomly spaced “oh, my God”’s and glancing at the car clock watching the minutes pass, I tossed it aside to be retrieved again later.
The doctor had chuckled politely when I commented that I can now hold my little finger up while sipping tea. When I look in the mirror or at my shadow it reminds me of a picture of me on a Celtic cliff waving at the camera when the malady was first starting to present itself and I think, ah yes, I see that now … . Having attended various church services on that trip, some of the ways I folded my hands in reverence at historic venues may’ve had a recognizable tilt of family resemblance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.