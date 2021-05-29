Even though I needed the windshield wipers going to and fro on my drive, I didn’t need my umbrella once I got to Hok-Si-La Park at Lake City.
Since it was Pentecost Sunday and there was some red in my umbrella, I placed it near the altar while I took in the surroundings — including subtle evidence of wedding festivities I’d seen posted on Facebook. The yellow tulip petals at the start of the aisle to the woodland chapel were still cheerful and bright. There was a small white silk flower near the front and a sprig of purple lilac off to one side.
Down by the water there were plenty of colorful pebbles and shell bits to admire. I made a point of dipping a shell in the river and watching the water drip back into its source. There were some discreetly stacked rocks and a couple sticks stuck up on end in the sand at the water’s edge.
When I heard a fish jump, a man fishing in a boat gestured in the direction of the concentric circles. When I smelled wood fire, a woman tending it greeted me with “good morning.”
Back at the chapel, the lilac sprig and silk flower along with a feather and a pine cone had been placed with some of the shiny tulip petals by the mossy base of a tree inclined away from the man-made structure. Nicely done, whoever you were.
Driving through town, I saw numerous cars in multiple church parking lots. A few nicely dressed people were hurrying toward doors at 10 o’clock. I followed signs for jams and jellies to within spotting distance of the red-and-white checked table cloth under an awning.
During a church service I’d watched online earlier that day there was reference to “no one asked where are you going.” I had some idea where I was going but wasn’t sure how it might be sanctified. Spirit did seem to advocate a certain graciousness.
I didn’t hear any music coming out of the churches, but closer to home I did turn a corner for a clear view up a long aisle to see lit candles on a gray day. That was after exchanging nods with a pedestrian — someone I’d never seen before — as he went past the front of my car taking his own Sunday morning stroll including along a designated crosswalk.
