I went with door number “2.” There was a large white “3” on the glass of a door to the left and “1” off to the right.
Carpeted steps were visible through the double doors. It did not appear as if I’d be stepping straight into the front of the sanctuary. Whew.
A nice woman with her brown hair in an updo standing by the door at the top of the stairs caught my eye, smiled and waved. I was in.
There was quite the impressive mirrored gazing ball up front on a stand, which for other occasions could perhaps hold a bouquet; I couldn’t quite tell. Intriguing.
The pleasant impromptu greeter who’d lured me in didn’t mention it when she was upfront handing out finger lights to the children. She did mention the color of the altar cloths and delivered the Advent message about waiting for the light.
Some kids had to wait to be shown where the on switch was. I had to wait for the sermon on the topic of reflection to hear more about the basketball sized shimmering orb.
The older sister of a childhood friend of mine had bedazzled her own bowling balls when she was no longer hurling them down the lanes to topple precisely placed pins. My friend was perhaps initially a tad embarrassed, but then it seems to me she had to have one.
The pastor did say, “Who buys a thing like that?” The answer was, the church secretary. I like her already.
I also liked making eye contact with the cute little boy in front of me who was sharing snacks with his mom and seeing the adorable little girl across the aisle dressed up in her ballerina skirt and cowgirl boots.
The steady hand of the young lady who lit the first advent candle later held up her phone to record her mom playing in the bell choir.
A ways into the sermon — when the pastor mentioned the professor getting the small round mirror out of his wallet — I thought I should know how this goes … recalling hearing it before and liking it. Ah yes, an answer to the age-old question about the purpose of life: Reflect light into the darkness.
“Lean into the light” was the last phrase of an interview with a scholarly traveler I read recently. I’ve been wondering how you do that. He mentioned having faith in other individuals.
Maybe it’s kind of like bowling. Or it could be more like standing around a stationary disco ball, shifting your weight to lean toward it like a water cooler while discussing community, confusion and convictions — maybe even fill up each others’ cup.
Even more likely, it’s like leaning on a door, pushing it open and entering into your own personal form of worship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.